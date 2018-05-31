University project gives a new secret garden at Wisborough Green school

A final year university project for four Chichester students has resulted in a new secret garden for pupils at Wisborough Green Primary School.

After nearly eight months of hard work it was officially opened at a ceremony on Thursday (May 17).

The project centred on making a change to the community.

“When we started there was just a large area of field with a cordoned off pond covered in brambles and overgrown shrubs,” said Molly Phipps, who carried out the project with fellow students Francesca Hocquard, Ruby Walker and Lauren Winch.

“We contacted a lot of local businesses to ask for any donations towards the garden in order to keep the project as low cost as possible for the school.

“Lots of companies helped us, including Architectural Plants, who donated four tonnes of wood chips for the pathway, Rotherhill Nurseries, at Stedham, who donated plant pots and wooden pallets, Petworth logs, English Woodlands Timber and lots of others.”

As well as donations of materials, the students enlisted volunteers to help make the secret garden take shape. “We also had help from a lovely parent, who built the fencing and decking, and the charity who helped build the pond,” said Molly.

“In the end we managed to create a secret garden area with many archways, two ponds, a pathway with signposts, decking and a mud kitchen. We planted some trees which we hope will grow and make the garden more ‘secret’, we made a bug hotel, herb garden, vegetable patches and we planted various flowers and meadow seeds to help the garden to grow colourfully.

“We couldn’t have done this without all of the support and we are so proud of the results.

“We hope this garden will help bring fun and learning to generations of children and the school can continue the legacy.”