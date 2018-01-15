UPDATE: Boy remains in critical condition following fatal Wisborough Green crash

A five-year-old boy remains in a critical condition today (January 15) following a crash in Wisborough Green in which a baby girl died, police said.

The children - both from Pulborough - were rushed to hospital after a Mazda 3 and a Vauxhall Corsa collided on the B2133, Newpound Common, last Wednesday (January 10).

Three others, including the children’s parents, also suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police have today renewed their appeal for information and have issued a plea for anyone with dash cam footage of either vehicle to come forward.

The crash occurred at about 4.20pm.

Police said the seven-month-old girl was rushed to Worhing Hospital where she tragically died later that evening.

The boy was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in Tooting after suffering a serious injury. He remains in a critical but stable condition, officers added.

A 27-year-old woman was also rushed to St George’s Hospital with spinal and shoulder injuries. She has since been discharged.

All three were passengers in the Mazda and the driver, a 31-year-old man, remains at St George’s Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver of the Corsa, a 36-year-old man, also from Pulborough, was taken to Worthing Hospital with serious chest injuries. He has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who saw either of the vehicles in the area shortly before the collision to report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Gilford.

The road was closed for almost six hours while officers investigated the collsion.