UPDATE: Police investigation into Bosham Quay body concludes

Police investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at Bosham Quay say they have identified her.

Following a search by police and coastguard rescue teams, officers confirmed that a woman’s body was found at the tide edge at Bosham Quay on Saturday afternoon.

Even without knowing her name, many kind readers on social media expressed their compassion and thoughts for the family and friends.

Officers believe the body may have been washed ashore by the tide about 4.40pm.

In an update, a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “The police investigation into missing Joanna Orpin from the Isle of Wight has now concluded.

“Formal identification procedures have been completed and the matter has now been passed to the coroner.

“The family would like to thank everyone involved for the extensive, dedicated and committed search for Joanna.

“We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

