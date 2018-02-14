Vets hold talk on Alabama Rot after disease reported in area

More than 100 people gathered in Billingshurst yesterday evening (Tuesday) to hear advice about how to avoid Alabama Rot.

It follows reports last month that the disease, which can be fatal in dogs, had been reported after walks in Petworth, including Petworth Park, and the Billingshurst area.

The free event, hosted by Bone Canis at the Jubilee Fields Pavilion, gave dog owners an opportunity to put questions to Arun Veterinary Group clinical director Edric Cross.

Mr Cross said: “This was a very well attended talk illustrating the high level of concern that this disease is causing dog owners.

“The questions asked also illustrated the anxiety all dog owners are facing.

“However in spite of the severity of this disease in those cases that develop kidney failure it remains very rare and should not be a reason to alter our dog walking habits.

“The take home message is that all dog owners should remain vigilant and look out for any unexplained cuts or sores on their dog’s body.

“Washing mud off dogs after a muddy walk may be helpful and veterinary advice should be sought without delay if any suspicious skin lesions are spotted.”

A map reporting incidents of Alabama Rot can be found at www.vets4pets.com