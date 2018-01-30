Victims tell of terrifying break-ins by Goodwood House robber

Hit, forced to the floor, tied up and threatened at gun point, victims of the Goodwood House burglar have spoken out about their frightening ordeals.

The burglar tied up the then Lord and Lady March in the raid, hitting Lord March on the head and pushing Lady March to the floor.

Susan Morris was hit by the Goodwood burglar at a break-in at her home in Surrey. Image from Surrey Police. Operation Prometheus

But the couple are now believed to be one of seven families targeted by the lone burglar, who stakes out houses and is described as 'incredibly violent' by police.

Susan Morris was alone in her home in Kingswood, Surrey when the burglar entered through a window and stood behind her.

She said: "I turned around saw a very large man dressed all in black with a balaclava on and he shouted very loudly 'I want the jewellery, take me to the safe'.

"It all happened very quickly, still very vivid in my mind.

"He came towards me and I could see he had a shotgun."

She said the burglar held onto her tightly as he directed her to open her safe and empty it before demanding more jewels.

He then pointed the shotgun at her chest and hit her around the face, breaking her jaw and knocking one of her teeth out.

"He hit me very very hard on my face, not enough to knock me out, I think he new exactly how hard to hit me," she said.

"It was very, very painful and I couldn't believe the blows kept coming."

Susan and her husband Stephen have said they now live with the doors locked and are still traumatised by the incident.

Another victim from Sevenoaks, who did not want to be identified, had been about to watch Eastenders they turned to see the burglar in their living room, again with a shotgun and gloves.