VIDEO: A birds-eye view from Chichester Cathedral

Take a tour of the inside of Chichester Cathedral's roof and the stunning view from the top.

A fundraising drive launched on Friday towards a £5.8million re-roofing project at Chichester Cathedral, which is expected to last for the next four to five years.

View from the roof of Chichester Cathedral. Photo: Anna Khoo.

As part of the launch, our team went up to the roof space to see what all the fuss was about.

Appeal chairman Daniel Hodson said: “We have a critical task to save one of the country’s finest monuments, which is central to the community of Chichester itself and of the wider Diocese, which stretches all the way to the far end of East Sussex.”

The restoration work will be the biggest ever undertaken by the cathedral's Restoration and Development Trust and is backed by patron Dame Patricia Routledge.

Speaking to the Observer, she said didn't yet know how she would be involved in the project, but said she would like to be 'more than a name on the letterhead'.

Inside Chichester Cathedral, from the roof space entrance. Photo: Anna Khoo

Watch the full video interview with Dame Patricia Routledge here.