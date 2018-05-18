VIDEO: Bomb squad tackle lorry carrying guns and explosives in village

Armed officers and the bomb squad seized several guns and grenades found stuck to the bottom of a lorry at business park.

Police said armed officers along with officers from the National Crime Agency cordoned off part of Rosier Business Park in Billingshurst yesterday afternoon (May 17).

Police at Rosier Business Park yesterday (May 17)

Five handguns, three hand grenades and several dozen rounds of ammunition were seized after two plastic cases were found attached to the bottom of a lorry with magnets.

Surrounding business were evacuated but police said there was no threat to the local community.

A lorry driver, a man in his 40s from the Brighton area, was arrested on suspicion of the importation of firearms and explosives.

