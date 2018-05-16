Video: Celebrity carpool karaoke for Sussex hospice

Singer and songwriter Chesney Hawkes took part in a carpool karaoke to raise awareness of the Sussex children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House.

Hospice CEO Matt Turner took the wheel, singing along to Chesney’s 1991 single ‘The One and Only’, which topped the UK Singles Chart, and reached the Top 10 in the United States.

Matt said: “This is something I am really proud of.

“It’s also worth pointing out that James Corden and CBS gave us their approval to use the naming, branding and format which is a massive coup!”

The aim is to do more of these videos, featuring the celebrities who visit the hospice in Arundel.

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and South East Hampshire and cares for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions.

