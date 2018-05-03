VIDEO: Chi City boss proud of cup winners

Chi City boss Miles Rutherford spoke of his pride in his players after they rose to the big occasion to end the season with silverware.

Two goals apiece by Jimmy Wild and Dave Herbert saw off Pagham 4-0 in the final of the Principal RUR Cup at Sussex FA's headquarters at Lancing.

The City players get their hands on the cup / Picture by Tommy McMillan

It is a nice way to end a season which has seen City go off the boil in the league after threatening to mount a serious title bid.

We spoke to Rutherford at the end of the game to get his views.

Chi City 4 Pagham 0 - report and celebrations on video