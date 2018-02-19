VIDEO: Chi City Ladies boss gives verdict on Liverpool Cup tie

Matt Wright spoke of his pride in Chichester City Ladies' FA Cup battle against Liverpool - but admitted they had not played as well as they could.

Wright said the Reds deserved to go through after the 3-0 win at Oaklands Park but said his players could perhaps have made the visit a little more uncomfortable for their Super league division-one visitors.

Cherelle Khassal gets Chi City Ladies on the attack against Liverpool / Picture by Tommy McMillan

He said: “It was a fantastic day to see so many people in the ground and see so many people backing Chichester, but I didn’t think we performed – I think we could have been better. I think we’ve been better this season.

“It was hard. They (Liverpool) are quality and when they wanted to step up and put their foot on the gas, they showed that. In the second half they denied us anything out of the game at all. But i’m really proud of the girls and how they worked in difficult conditions."

