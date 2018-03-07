VIDEO: Chichester Corporate Challenge action

It was another hectic night in Chichester city centre as the second race night of the Corporate Challenge was held.

Around 800 runners took part in a total of seven races for juniors and seniors as the popular series drew another large field and hordes of spectators.

See footage from the races in our video, above.

Chichester's Harry Leleu was an impressive winner of the A race for faster runners, while many of the school-age athletes who had done well in the first set of races a fortnight ago were back to shine again.

We'll have a picture gallery from the races on this website on Thursday - and don't miss the March 15 edition of the Chichester Observer for full coverage, including a list of finishers and their times.