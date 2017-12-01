Video: Crowd delighted by visit from 'inspirational' Queen

Scores of people braved the cold weather to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth as she visited the Chichester Festival Theatre (Thursday 30 November).
Among the crowd was Amber Beresford who said: "I've come to see the Queen because I've always wanted to see her in person. She's a real inspiration to me."
Her Royal Highness had first visited Canine Partners in Heyshott before heading to the Chichester Festival Theatre to watch a performance by the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre.
For a full recap of the day's events check out the live blog.
