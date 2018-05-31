VIDEO: Fire crews help after flooding in Billingshurst

Flash floods in Billingshurst have left roads underwater throughout the village.

Residents in Coombe Hill and Rowan Drive have been affected after the roads were swamped in the deluge this afternoon.

Jenni Spice said her house in Coombe Hill was very close to flooding

Jenni Spice said her home in Coombe Hill was centimetres away from being flooded and a little water came into her utility room before the water fortunately subsided.

Firefighters were also called in to help at Billingshurst High Street, with Jenger's Mead also pictured flooded.

Salvage work was carried out at shop that had flooded due to a backed up drain and crews left the scene at 4.30pm.

A flooded cellar was also reported at another premises but when firefighters arrived, no action was needed.

Other parts of the county have had more serious issues. Around five inches of water had to be pumped out of the ground floor of a property in Gay Street Lane, Pulborough and parts of Haywards Heath are almost impassable.

The incidents are some of around 15 already reported to the fire service by 5.30pm today.

