VIDEO: Hundreds attend funeral of Bognor soldier

"It was a fitting tribute to a brave soldier, loyal friend and loving family member."

That is how the Very Rev Stephen Waine, Dean of Chichester, described the funeral of Danny Johnston, which took place at Chichester Cathedral this afternoon.

The gun salute

"The cathedral was very full which is an absolute testament to Danny," he added.

The moving celebration of his life saw The Last Post played and a gun salute, before a private burial took place. A party in his memory then followed at Legends, Bognor.

A member of the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment, also known as the Tigers, who served with Danny, smiled when he was asked what his friend would have thought of the scale of the cathedral event.

"He would have enjoyed the part which comes later," he said.

Chichester Cathedral was packed with people wanting to pay tribute to the late soldier

Danny’s body was found in Stoughton Down, Chichester, last month after he went missing from his family home in Bognor the week before.

His death has prompted calls for more to be done to help soldiers' mental health.

