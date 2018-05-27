VIDEO: Thunderstorms light up Sussex sky

Thunderstorms lit up the sky across Sussex last night - and many of you documented the view.

According to BBC Weather, around 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the South in a four hour period last night.

This comes after a streak of hot and humid weather in Sussex, with highs of 26°c in places yesterday.

The heatwave has resumed today, with sunshine across the county. But the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms for tonight and much of tomorrow.

Do you have pictures or video of the lightning which you would like to share with us? Email copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk.

Lightning over Pagham Harbour. Picture: Stephen Tattersall