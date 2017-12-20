Vote to help Evie the therapy dog win national recognition

Evie the Labrador is in the running for a national award for eight years of cheering up the sick and elderly.

Along with owner Alexandra Hughes, a returned Salvation Army Major, the ten-year-old Pets As Therapy pooch makes weekly visits to Fordwater School in Chichester, putting a smile on the faces of the children with special needs, as well as comforting adults with learning disabilities at the Wrenford Centre.

Evie has also transformed lives helping people with dog phobias.

Evie has now made the final six of the PAT Dog of the Year 2018 and recently visited the Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, Peter and Margaret Evans, who have voted for her.

Voting closes on December 31 with the winner announced at Crufts on March 9.

Alexandra said: “Please vote for Evie at www.yours.co.uk/PATDogs to bring the national trophy to our city.”