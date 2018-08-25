‘Vulnerable missing persons’ spark rescue mission in Chichester district

Concerns for ‘vulnerable missing persons’ in the Chichester district sparked a search and rescue mission yesterday evening.

At around 10pm yesterday evening, Sussex Search and Rescue tweeted to say they had been called out.

They went to the village of Heyshott, three miles south of Midhurst to help Sussex Police and the Search Dogs Sussex charity in a search of the nearby common.

According to a spokesman for the rescue service, the missing people were found safe within 45 mins of the callout.

They said: “Thankfully it was a good outcome.”

