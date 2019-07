Firefighters from Midhurst were called to a fire in the open this afternoon.

A spokesman from the station shared an image of the scene on Twitter and warned people to be 'extra careful' because of the dry conditions.

The spokesman said: "43P1 has just responded to this fire in the open.

"Conditions are extremely dry at the moment please be extra careful using open spaces and think careful before having a bonfire."

SEE MORE: Midhurst school could face closure