Warninglid’s summer fair

Warninglid Primary School held its summer fair on June 30, organised by the WHSA committee.

There was stalls, various activities and a barbecue.

Warninglid Primary School Summer Fair. Pic Steve Robards SR1816887 SUS-180207-130343001

The children had an array of things to keep them entertained including a bouncy castle, entertainers, shows, as well as face painting and hair braiding .

Various food stalls were available to keep people refreshed throughout the day. Many of the children got stuck in the traditional games - hook a duck and tin can alley. At the end of the fair there was a raffle with a display of different prizes.

Warninglid Primary School Summer Fair. Pic Steve Robards SR1816893 SUS-180207-130354001

Warninglid Primary School Summer Fair. Pic Steve Robards SR1816914 SUS-180207-130405001