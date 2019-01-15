Watch intruders at Bosham garden centre - can you help police identify them?

Police would like to identify three people caught on camera at a garden centre in Bosham.

They were caught on camera at the Hillier Garden Centre in Bosham around 2.48am on Saturday, November 24, police said.

Police would like to identify these three people. Photo: Sussex Police

A police spokesman said: "Officers believe the men could be connected to a break-in at the Jessica Hayler Hair and Beauty salon in the Old Post Office, Station Road, Bosham, at 1.20am."

The burglars forced the till open and stole a small amount of cash, police said.

Officers attended quickly and carried out a search of the area with a dog unit but no one was found, confirmed police.

PC Darren Triggs said: "These three are seen at the garden centre at the time of the break-in and clearly see the camera.

"We are sure someone will recognise them as we would like to speak to them about these incidents in the area that night."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 139 of 24/11.

