Weather for Sussex: Thursday, October 11

Today (Thursday, October 11) is expewcted to be mostly dry with sunny spells across the county.

The Met office said it will fairly cloudy to start with but will becoming increasingly bright with sunny spells, especially in the east of the county.

It is expected to turning cloudier later this afternoon with showery rain spreading eastwards by the early evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 23°C.

Tonight any showery rain will ease off during the evening.

It is then expected to be dry with clear spells overnight with winds building up.

The minimum temperature is expected to 9°C.