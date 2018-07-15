Weather forecast for the week ahead in Sussex

The sunny weather in Sussex looks set to continue but a few showers are expected.

The forecast says it will be a fine end to the day today with warm evening sunshine.

A dry, mild night will follow across the region with long clear spells and winds staying light, with a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow we can expect a dry and sunny morning. But will be a little cloudier in the afternoon with isolated heavy and thundery showers developing and it will feel cooler near the coast.

The forecast says we can expect temperatures as high as 31 degrees Celsius tomorrow.

Sunny intervals and a few showers are expected from Tuesday to Thursday.

It will still be warm but it may feel fresher than it has been.

