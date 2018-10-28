Weather forecast for the week ahead in Sussex

Temperatures will feel rather cold next week in Sussex, with some showers expected.

Tomorrow (Monday), the odd shower is forecast, but we should have some long sunny spells too.

It will feel rather cold and breezy, especially along the coast. A maxmium temperature of 10 °C is predicted.

Some rain is forecast for Tuesday, and it will feel cold and windy, but we may get some brighter spells, according to the Met Office.

Cloudy weather is predicted for Wednesday, with some showers or longer spells of rain coming in on Thursday, but it should feel slightly warmer, the Met Office said.

