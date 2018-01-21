WEATHER: The week ahead for Sussex

Today (Sunday, January 21) is expected to be a mostly cold day, according to the Met Office, with some bright spells in the east.

However, cloud will increase through the morning bringing persistent rain eastwards from mid-morning onwards.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 10°C.

Tonight it will be mild with spells of rain clearing eastwards during the evening.

According to the Met Office it will be mostly dry with light winds and a few clouds.

Tonight’s minimum temperature is expected to be 5°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, January 22). it is expected to be a milder day with drier conditions with a chance of brighter spells.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 8°C, the Met Office said.

The outlook for Tuesday (January 23) to Thursday (January 25) is expected to be breezy with rain on Tuesday and feeling milder than it has been of late.

It is expected to become windy on Tuesday night with rain on Wednesday (January 24), with some of it expected to be heavy.

The Met Office said Thursday should see a mixture of sunshine and showers.