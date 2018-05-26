WEATHER: Thunderstorms expected later today

The sun is out for now – but watch out for thunderstorms this evening, which could be accompanied by torrential rain.

According to the Met Office, a misty start today will turn drier and brighter by this afternoon, with sunny spells and highs of 26 °C.

However, by the evening thundery showers will set in, with a chance of torrential downpours which will spread north from the coast.

The showers will intensify overnight, with heavy showers and thunderstorms affecting a number of areas with torrential rain, local hail and gusty winds but generally muggy conditions.

On Sunday, the rain is expected to continue, with the heaviest thundery showers expected during the afternoon and evening. But there is also a chance of some areas staying dry with sunny spells, with a maximum temperature of 28 °C.

The Met Office said a few locations may see 30mm of rain within an hour and perhaps up to 80mm in three hours.

They also issued a yellow weather warning between midnight and 6am on Monday, May 28, which means there is a possible risk of homes flooding and power cuts.

If you take photos or videos of the thunderstorms, we would love to use them. Email us, or send them to us on Facebook.