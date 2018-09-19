Weather warnings issued as strong winds and heavy rain head towards Sussex

Two weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for Sussex over the next few days.

The first yellow (be aware) warning is for between 6pm tomorrow (Thursday September 20) and 9am on Friday.

Strong gusting winds expected ENGPPP00720131223174730

The second is for between 9am on Sunday (September 23) and 9am on Monday.

For the Thursday warning, the Met Office says: “An area of strong winds is likely to develop across parts of Wales and south-west England during Thursday evening before spreading further eastwards across England.

“The strongest winds are then expected to clear into the North Sea early on Friday.

“Most likely is that we will see gusts of 45-50mph in a few spots inland as well as more widely around exposed coasts.

“However, there is a small chance that stronger winds will develop in some areas with 60-65mph gusts possible, particularly overnight into Friday across eastern England.

“The strong winds will accompanied by short-lived outbreaks of very heavy rain in places.”

For Sunday’s warning the Met office says: “During Sunday there is the potential for a deep area of low pressure to develop and track over the UK bringing a spell of very strong winds and heavy rain.

“At this stage developments are very uncertain but there is a small chance of disruptive winds developing with parts of England and Wales currently looking most at risk.

“Any strong winds should gradually clear eastwards early on Monday with more settled conditions looking likely to follow next week.”

