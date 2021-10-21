Heavy rain causes flooding in Chichester and West Sussex

The downpours resulted in some flooding at the popular Sloe Fair in Chichester’s Northgate carpark last night (October 20).

Other parts of the county were also affected with reports of the A272 between Rogate and Sheet temporarily blocked due to flood water and a road traffic incident, and a section of M23 by Crawley closed due to flooding.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said torrential rain led to crews being called to ‘hundreds of surface water-related flooding incidents’, including at homes and some businesses.

Some people had to be rescued from cars, having driven into flood water.

A spokesperson added: “There’s still a lot of surface water out there and some road closures in place. If you have to travel this morning, please take extra care on your journey and heed road closures – don’t ignore them as you could be putting yourself and responders in harm if you get stuck.”

More as we get it.

Flooding at the Sloe Fair in Chichester. Picture courtesy of Louise Diaz SUS-211021-093141003

Puddles in Chichester city centre after the heavy rain overnight SUS-211021-104957001

Puddles left from the overnight rain in Chichester city centre SUS-211021-105031001

Puddles from the overnight rain in chichester town centre SUS-211021-105019001