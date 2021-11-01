Sussex pub opens day after collapsed tree causes closure
The Arundel pub opened its doors after heavy winds and rain on Sunday (October 31) forced it to close)
The closure came from a large tree that had collapsed onto the roof of one of the pub’s buildings, blocking the road and the footpath leading into the pub.
The Black Rabbit wrote on Facebook on the day of the closure: “Your safety has always been and will continue to be our priority, with that in mind, unfortunately we have had to take the very difficult decision to close, temporarily for today.
“We have help on the way, and we will keep you updated. If you have a booking today with us today our team will be in touch shortly.”
The pub opened up soon after the message was posted after workers from the Angmering Park Estate helped clear the wreckage and allowed the Black Rabbit to resume its normal service.