Sussex weather: Forecast for Monday, July 26

It will start cloudy in the east, with some showery rain, according to the Met Office

It will become drier with some warm sunshine, with further heavy showers.

The Met Office said it will feel very warm and humid, less so in breezier coastal districts. The maximum temperature is expected to be 27°C.

Tonight showers are expected to fade during the evening leading a warm night with clear spells, the Met Office said.

It will become cloudier in the west later, with areas of rain here and possiblelocal thunderstorms.