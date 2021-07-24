Sussex weather: Forecast for Saturday, July 24

According to the Met Office a period of heavy rain in the morning is expected to be followed by sunny spells in the region.

The Met Office also said it could be ‘another warm and muggy’ night for most residents in the region.

After heavy rain overnight, East Sussex is expected to have a relatively dry day with a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain from 11am-11pm.

Weather news

East Sussex is set to see highs of 22° between 4-5pm as well as lows of 17° at night.

West Sussex is also predicted to have a fairly dry day, according to the Met Office.

The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain from 10am-10pm along with highs of 21° between 4pm-5pm.