Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, January 4
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Tuesday, January 4).
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 7:32 am
The Met Office has predicted a mostly cloudy and dry day but there will be heavy rain at midday.
The rain will gradually clear southeast, with most parts is expected to see plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon.
However it will feel much colder than recent days, with brisk winds developing. The maximum temperature will be six degrees Celsius.
A dry, clear night has been forecast, with the occasional wintry shower in some areas. Temperatures will fall to as low as zero degrees Celsius.