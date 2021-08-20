Sussex weather: your forecast for Friday, August 20

Chichester is set to start cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, the Met Office said. The city will see highs of 20 degrees Celsius before dropping to 16 overnight.

Horsham wil see sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 21 and lows of 15.

Worthing will start with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Temperatures will peak at 20 before dropping to 17 overnight.

Weather news

Brighton will start cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with highs of 19 and lows of 16.

Hastings is forecast to be cloudy today. There will be highs of 19 and lows of 17.