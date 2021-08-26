Sussex weather: your forecast for Thursday, August 26

Chichester will start cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 20 degrees Celsius and lows of 12, the Met Office said.

Worthing starts overcast changing to clear by nighttime, with highs of 20 and lows of 12.

Horsham will begin cloudy changing to clear by nighttime with a high of 19 and a low of 12.

Weather news

Brighton starts overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 20, lows of 12.

Hastings will start off cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with a peak of 20 and a low overnight of 13.