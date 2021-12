Jingle Bell Jog returns to Chichester to raise money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

News you can trust since 1882

Chichester’s Graylingwell Chapel fundraiser needs just £1,000 more to reach its target

Section of A285 to remain closed 'for some time’ outside Petworth after road collapsed

Jingle Bell Jog returns to Chichester to raise money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

Plans for 18 new dwellings in Loxwood refused

Arundel Castle burglary: Hunt for man following £1million heist

Temperature highs will be eight and drop to six tonight.

Sunny spells across Sussex today with a gentle breeze. Rain tonight from 6pm.