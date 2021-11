Sussex Center Parcs plans would ‘tear heart out of irreplaceable ancient woodland’

News you can trust since 1882

World's Toughest Mudder: What it is like to do the world’s toughest race

Midhurst Camera Club captures the beauty of our surroundings

New production facilities for BBC’s ‘The Repair Shop’ at Weald and Downland Museum are approved

Southern Rail trains from Havant to Chichester delayed and cancelled due to track fault

Repair work to 16th century home in Chichester approved

A27 Arundel Bypass: ‘There’s no such thing as a perfect situation’

Sussex Center Parcs plans would ‘tear heart out of irreplaceable ancient woodland’

Temperature highs will be six and drop to zero overnight.

A day of sunny intervals with light winds for Sussex .