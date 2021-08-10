Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, August 10
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, August 10.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 7:37 am
Eastbourne and Hastings are in for a day of sunny intervals with a gentle breeze.
Brighton and Horsham will have light winds with sunny spells.
Worthing is in for a sunny day with a light breeze here and there.
Chichester will have a mix of cloud and sun, with a small breeze throughout the day.
Temperatures will reach highs of 21 and drop to 14 overnight.