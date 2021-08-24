Sussex weather: your forecast for Tuesday, August 24
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, August 24.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 8:33 am
Chichester will see sunny intervals, with a high of 22 degrees Celsius and a low of 13, the Met Office said.
Worthing, Brighton, Hastings and Eastbourne will also see sunny intervals reaching the low 20s in the day before dropping to the mid to low teens at night.
Horsham starts cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 22 and a low of 13.