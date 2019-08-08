West Dean Chilli Fiesta: one day cancelled due to 50mph wind forecast

The Chilli Fiesta at West Dean Gardens has been cancelled on Saturday due to the weather forecast.

Earlier this week, the Met Office announced a yellow weather warning for 50mph winds for Saturday.

West Dean Chilli Fiesta has been cancelled on Saturday due to the weather conditions predicted by the Met Office. Pictured is 2018's event. Picture: Derek Martin

And now, the food festival's organisers have said they will be closing down the event on that day.

In a statement released on the Chilli Fiesta website, chief executive of The Edward James Foundation Alex Barron said: "Due to adverse weather conditions forecast for Saturday, following extensive advice we have taken the decision to run Chilli Fiesta 2019 on Friday and Sunday only. The safety of our visitors is of paramount importance and this decision has not been taken lightly.

"Ticket holders for Saturday are invited to use their tickets for Friday or Sunday (and we will make up the small price difference with a drinks voucher), or receive a refund. Camping Pass holders will be contacted directly by email.

"Please follow West Dean Gardens social media @westdeangardens for the latest official updates.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this situation may cause. We really hope you are able to join us on one of the two days."

Call the Chilli hotline on 01243 818203 for specific queries.

Click here for a full list of Q&A's about the cancellation.