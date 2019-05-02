Your Bank Holiday weather for Sussex

Easter may have been very sunny and warm - but this Bank Holiday is set to be in stark contrast across East and West Sussex, according to the Met Office.

By the time we reach the weekend a cold air mass will cover the UK, bringing a dip in temperatures with some sharp night frosts likely.

Saturday will see a cold and frosty start for many with plenty of sunshine in the west, but windy and showery conditions in the east.

There is a risk of heavy showers for the Midlands and the South-East, with a risk of hail.

It will feel cold in the stronger winds.

Sunday will be generally dry away from the far North-East where showers are expected to continue, and these are likely to spread southwards introducing more of a spilt by Monday, with showers in the North East and settled, dry weather in the South West.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “After cold, frosty starts and cool days for many across the Bank Holiday weekend, daytime temperatures will gradually recover early next week, however they will not come near the high values we saw over the Easter weekend.”

The RAC is warning that 13 leisure trips by car are expected to be taken this coming weekend, making it the busiest weekend in three years.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said; “The advice is to try to use the roads when they are quieter, which primarily means avoiding Friday afternoon and evening if possible, and setting off earlier on Saturday if possible, especially if travelling any great distance.”

He also warns: “The colder nights could be enough to cause problems with older car batteries – seriously disrupting plans for a getaway.”

After the Bank Holiday weekend, the weather is expected to become more unsettled, perhaps with spells of wet and windy weather across southern and central areas at times.

Brighter conditions could remain in the far north, but there is still some uncertainty about exact locations and durations.

Temperatures are expected to slowly increase to more typical values for the time of year, although it is likely to remain rather cold in the north for most of the coming week.