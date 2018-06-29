Weekend of flowers and music at Parham to celebrate 25 years

This July, Parham House and Gardens celebrates its 25th annual Garden Weekend with its largest ever line-up of guest speakers yet.

The popular gardening event, which showcases renowned garden experts from around the world and some of the region’s finest specialist nurseries, will take place on July 7-8.

One of the highlights of this year’s event will be Parham’s Lady Emma talking with Observer Editor and author of Plot 29, Allan Jenkins on his critically-acclaimed memoir.

Presenting at the garden weekend is award-winning landscape designer, Tom Stuart-Smith who will host a talk on his garden design for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Visitors can also hear modern day plant hunter, Tom Hart Dyke talking about the creation of his ‘World Garden’ as well as Ben Cross from Crosslands Flower Nursery on the importance of British cut flowers.

There will be a range of exciting talks and demonstrations, the weekend will showcase the house’s experimental planting trials featuring over 150 varieties of annual climbers.

Other expert guest speakers include Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, landscape architect and president of the London parks, Ben Pope from The Working Garden in West Sussex and plantswomen Marina Christopher and Derry Watkins.

There will also be a special head gardeners talk led by gardening author Ambra Edwards with Parham’s own head gardener Tom Brown, Fergus Garrett from Great Dixter, as well as Sarah Wain from West Dean Gardens and Troy Scott Smith from Sissinghurst Castle Gardens.

Visitors will get a chance to see Parham’s much-loved tradition of displaying cut flowers from the garden in every single room of the house.

With live music, an array of stands showcasing specialist plants and gardening accessories as well as handpicked catering outlets serving delicious locally sourced food and drink there is plenty for garden enthusiasts to enjoy throughout the weekend.

In addition, there will be a flower festival in St Peter’s Church, located just to the south of the house and within easy walking distance.

The event is open between 10.30am and 5.00pm daily. For further information or to book tickets for the Garden Weekend.

For more information, visit the website at www.parhaminsussex.co.uk or call 01903 742021

Prices include event, house & gardens.

Adults £11, Senior Citizens £10, Children (five to 15yrs) £6.00 and Family (two adults and up to four children) £32.