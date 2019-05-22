What can I dispose of at Westhampnett tip?

Most types of household waste will be accepted at Westhampnett tip ahead of the bank holiday weekend, the county council has said.

Services were affected at the site after a major fire took hold of the site on April 2. The fire burned for days and the site was reopened more than two weeks later.

The tip on the night of the fire. Picture by Kate Shemilt

From Friday (May 24) the site will be able to accept all of the usual materials - with the exception of soil, hardcore, plasterboard and asbestos.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for environment, said: “We have worked hard with our contractor Viridor to introduce a temporary layout at the site to enable local residents to dispose of as many types of their household waste as possible.

“Unfortunately, because of the extensive fire damage we still can’t use the entire site so there is likely to be congestion at peak times as we have to operate in a smaller area.

"Access to the site will also be paused for a few minutes at times while temporary containers are moved or replaced. We would ask people to be mindful of this and we thank them in advance for their understanding and patience.

“Full services will not be possible until the damaged building is replaced, which will take several months. We are working hard behind the scenes and will offer full services back at the site as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The following items will be accepted at Westhampnett HWRS from 24 May:

• Batteries (household and car)

• Books

• Electrical items

• Gas bottles

• Glass bottles & jars

• Green waste

• Hazardous waste (varnish, paints, thinners etc.)

• Household waste

• Lightbulbs and fluorescent tubes

• Metals

• Metal cans and empty aerosols

• Oil (cooking oil & mineral oil)

• Paper & card

• Plastic bottles and containers (pots, tubs and trays)

• Textiles

• Wood

Westhampnett HWRS is currently open seven days a week from 9am until 6pm.

Soil, hardcore, plasterboard and asbestos can be taken to some other sites in the county. To find out which sites accept these materials please visit www.westsussexrecycles.org

The adjacent Westhampnett transfer station remains closed. Paying commercial users of the transfer station will need to find alternatives until further notice.

People with commercial waste are reminded that they should not be using Household Waste Recycling Sites. Details of where to take commercial waste can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk by searching ‘commercial waste’.