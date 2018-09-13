Wheels will spin to help dog assistance charity raise funds

yclists are set to pedal across the South Downs to raise vital funds for an assistance dog charity.

After two previous successful cycling events in both 2016 and 2017, Canine Partners have brought back ‘Pedal For Paws South’.

On Sunday, September 30, the cycling challenge will take place, setting off from the Canine Partners Training Centre in Heyshott.

Julie Graham, who took part in Pedal For Paws South 2016, said: “I decided to take part in Canine Partners’ Pedal For Paws cycle because it’s a fantastic charity to support, the dogs do amazing work and really do change the lives of the people they are partnered with.

“Don’t worry if you’ve not done any training, as there is a shorter route and a longer route, so take whichever one you fancy and just give it a go!”

Dozens of participants are expected to take part in the event. The goal is to raise vital funds for the charity, which trains assistance dogs to transform the lives of disabled people, boosting their confidence and independence. Last year, more than 100 pedallers took to the streets. This year, Canine Partners hopes even more cyclists will take place.

The fun cycle event includes a choice of two routes. Facilities include a feed stop en route, an event village, bike-washing facilities and refreshments. Tickets cost £20 for adults, £10 for under-16s and £15 per rider for a group of 10 or more adults. Registration opens from 8am, with races starting at 9am for the 52-mile route and 9.30am for the 29-mile route.

For more information, call 01530 225939 or visit caninepartners.org.uk.