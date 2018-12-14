Why you should visit a garden nursery if you need a policeman in Pulborough

A police station which has stood in the heart of Pulborough for decades is to close on Monday ... and relocate to a nearby garden nursery site.

Police say that no officers are currently based at Pulborough Police Station but a new office - with a phone for the public to call the police - will open at Stane Street Nurseries in Codmore Hill.

Sussex Police say that no officers will be based at the new nursery site but that it would be used ‘as a hotdesking hub’. A spokesman said: “A yellow phone will be installed on December 18 at the new policing base which can be used to call our contact centre to report crime.”

The spokesman added that the change was part of a more flexible working pattern. “Pulborough Police Station has been relatively unused. In line with the Estates Strategy, we scoped for a more economical alternative location in Pulborough that has similar provisions in place.”

It was first revealed five years ago that the village police station was set to close under cash-saving plans outlined by Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katie Bourne. It followed a review of more than 100 Sussex Police buildings in which 30 sites across the county were deemed ‘not in the right location and are under-utilised or in a poor state of repair.’