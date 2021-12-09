Participants made their own beautiful willow wreaths embellished with a range of festive foliage and natural materials.

The workshop was held at the multi-use warehouse space at the Coultershaw Heritage Site.

Michelle Clifford, who is a trustee at Coultershaw delivered the workshop and is keen to hold further such creative workshops on the site going forward.

The results of the wreath making workshop

She said: “The results were quite simply stunning.”

Hilary Brookes, community engagement worker at Coultershaw explained that there are some very exciting plans in the pipeline over the next few years to really make use of the unique surroundings and workshop areas that Coultershaw has to offer for the community.

Hilary said: “Our location alongside the River Rother is beautiful and our restored warehouse makes for the perfect multi-purpose venue for a wide range of arts, craft and community activities.

“If any artists or craft people would like to hire a truly special venue for their workshops, then this is an area we are very keen to expand going forward”.

The Coultershaw Trust recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.Coultershaw is located in the South Downs National Park, with a waterwheel, historic waterpump, a state-of-the-art 21st century water turbine, and historic buildings around the mill pond.