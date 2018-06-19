Witness appeal after pedestrian dies in Tangmere A27 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died in a collision on the A27 yesterday.

Officers say a local man died at the scene after a collision with Kia car travelling west at Tangmere.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road remained closed westbound from the Tangmere roundabout.

Sergeant Neil Cox said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this tragic incident.

“If anyone saw the collision or has any information please contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Tatton.