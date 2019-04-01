Woman dies in crash on A29

A woman has died following a crash on the A29 this morning (April 1).

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, were called to Codmore Hill in Pulborough after a lorry and a pedestrian collided at about 9.45am.

Police said members of the public carried out CPR on the female pedestrian. Paramedics also treated the woman, who was in her 40s, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s officer has been informed, officers added.

The collision occurred close to the junction with Cray Lane.

Police closed the road between Blackgate Lane and Oddstones, near Sainsbury’s supermarket, and a section will remain closed for at least the next three hours.

Officers are advising motorists seek alternative routes.

Police have closed the A29. Photo by Horsham Police

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Nase.