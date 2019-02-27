Woman who was rescued from sea in Bognor has died

A 22-year-old woman has died after being rescued from the water by Bognor Regis pier on Sunday, police have said.

Police have named the woman as Bethany Skinner from Bognor Regis. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of how she ended up in the sea after spending Saturday evening at Sheiks nightclub on the pier.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A woman who was pulled from the water near Bognor Pier in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 24) has sadly died. She has been identified as Bethany Skinner, aged 22 from Bognor. She was taken to St Richard's Hospital in a critical condition and passed away on Tuesday (February 25).

The spokesman added: "Police are investigating the circumstances of how she went into the sea after spending Saturday evening at Sheiks nightclub on the pier."

Anyone who saw her go into the water or has any information about it should contact police online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or ring 101 quoting Operation Palladium.

