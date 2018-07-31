Work by 70 artists on show in Midhurst

New work by some 70 artists is on show in the Memorial Hall at the South Downs Centre in Midhurst at the annual exhibition organised by the Midhurst Art Society.

There are a total of 431 paintings included in the exhibition, with 270 framed pictures on show on the society’s display screens.

There are more unframed portfolios for visitors to browse.

“Our membership has increased since last year and several of our new members are exhibiting this year,” said society chairman Michael Snape.

“It is all new work which has not been shown before in the Midhurst area.

“We are once again very grateful to the South Downs National Park Authority for allowing us to use the hall, which is a fabulous exhibition centre with beautiful lighting.”

The annual show includes the work of the society’s president Stuart Neil, who founded Midhurst Art Society 48 years ago.

Once again visitors will get the chance to vote for the ‘best in show’ using a form provided.

The show is open until next Monday, August 6, from 10am to 6pm and closing at 4pm on the last day.

Between 700 and 800 visitors are expected to see the annual exhibition during the week.

