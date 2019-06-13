Your chance to 'get closer to farming' in Petworth

A farm in Petworth has offered people the chance to see for themselves where its food comes from, how it is produced and to learn more about farming.

Between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, June 23, Moor and Marshalls Farms will be opening to the public so they can 'get closer to farming'.

Kate Lywood works at Marshalls Farm

A spokesperson said: "Now in its 14th year, LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) Open Farm Sunday offers a unique chance to see what happens beyond the farm gate and show your support for British farming.

"This is your opportunity to speak with Mark and Richard Chandler at Moor Farm and their neighbours Kate Lywood and Jeremy Way at Marshalls Farm along with their team of local farmers and volunteers to learn more about farming, how your food is produced and what they do to care for the countryside.

"Discover answers to the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, as well as some you’ve never even thought of!"

Annabel Shackleton, LEAF Open Farm Sunday manager said it is a 'wonderful opportunity for visitors – both young and old'.

She added: "Each event is unique, each farm is different and every farmer too, but what they all share is a passion for farming, amazing expertise and a commitment to caring for the

countryside.

“Some farms have been passed down through the generations, others are managed by those who have chosen farming as their career; each has its own special story to tell and LEAF Open Farm Sunday is the ideal chance to come and hear it.”

The spokesperson said it is a free event and visitors at Moor Farm, which is about to 'begin conversion to organic status', will be given an introduction into the farming methods and an overview of the countryside and how it effects and contributes to your everyday way of life.

It added: "There will be a tour of the farm yard and get close up to the machines they use every day to produce our food, even have a go on the virtual reality combine harvesting experience.

"Visitors will be taken on a farm tour on a tractor trailer ride leaving Moor Farm at regular intervals and looking at crops in the ground, the conservation work they are doing and a chance to see a beautiful part of the countryside from a farmers perspective - opportunities to 'ask the farmer' will be plentiful on the journey."

Mark and Kate said: “Now more than ever, it is vital that British farmers demonstrate all they deliver – not just as food producers but as custodians of the countryside and providers of vital ecosystem services including healthy soils, clean water, better air quality, improved biodiversity, higher animal welfare and public access.

"LEAF Open Farm Sunday is the ideal opportunity to explain to people what we do – and why and importantly how that matters to them and their children – also it will be a lot of fun!”

To find out more about Moor and Marshalls Farm and LEAF Open Farm Sunday visit www.farmsunday.org and click here to register your attendance.