Brexit boils down to two simple points

I wish to make Brexit simple. I have heard the news, read all the letters, listened to many discussions and all the economic misgivings.

With all those in mind it boils down to this.

1. If you want our country to be run by unelected foreigners and our courts to be overruled by European courts on which we have little or no representation you are a Remainer.

2. If you want our country to be run and laws made by elected British politicians in the mother of parliaments, who can be changed by you, through fair democratic elections, and our supreme court to be supreme, then you are a leaver who wants control back.

All other matters are irrelevant and are just smoke screens, to confuse and make a simple decision complicated.

Michael Hughes-Narborough, Maplehurst Road, Chichester